Miley Cyrus joins campaign calling for end to all grizzly bear hunting in B.C.

DENNY ISLAND, B.C. — Pop singer Miley Cyrus is once again lending her voice to call for an end to allowing hunting of a predatory animal in B.C.

In 2015, the singer supported a petition by the Pacific Wild organization and visited the Central Coast to try and get the provincial government to end a cull on wolves in the South Peace and Selkirk regions of B.C., a move that was met by derision from former Premier Christy Clark. On Tuesday, Pacific Wild wild launched a new awareness campaign, with Cyrus’ help that aims to help stop grizzly bear hunting in B.C. outright.

The B.C. government announced last month that it was going to implement a ban on the hunting of grizzly bears for trophies but that hunting of grizzlies for food would still be allowed, something Pacific Wild calls a “loophole.” The organization said in a release that “hunters throughout the rest of the province can circumvent the law by removing a portion of meat from a bear’s carcass and claiming the kill as food. This makes the law challenging to enforce and may lead to increased poaching.”

The campaign’s centrepiece is an online video featuring Cyrus performing a rendition of “Teddy Bears’ Picnic” against the backdrop of an empty wilderness. The video can be found here: https://www.savebcbears.org/mileysong

“The grizzly bear is the second slowest reproducing land mammal in North America, one that’s threatened throughout much of its natural range and habitat,” says Ian McAllister, Executive Director at Pacific Wild. “Grizzly bears occupy just 2 percent of their former range in the lower 48 states today. They are also not a necessary or ethical food source. We’re hoping this campaign will prompt the government to close this loophole and help the government hear the opinion of over 90 per cent of British Columbians who wish to see a total and complete end to this barbaric hunt.”