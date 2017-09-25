Mike Bernier announces BC Liberal leadership bid

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier announced today that he will be seeking the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

Bernier made the announcement while attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver this afternoon. The former B.C. Education Minister now the fourth person to declare their candidacy to replace Christy Clark as permanent leader of the party. Rich Coleman was named interim leader after former Premier Clark stepped down in August. Vancouver-False Creek MLA and one-term Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan was the first person to officially enter the race on Saturday. Sullivan was followed by former Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts on Sunday, and former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson earlier today.

If elected, Bernier would become the first leader of the BC Liberal Party, and indeed any major provincial political party from Northern B.C., in nearly 80 years. Thomas Dufferin Pattullo, who represented the riding of Prince Rupert from 1916 to 1945, was elected BC Liberal Party leader in 1928 and served as Premier from 1933 to 1941.