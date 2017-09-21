Mike Bernier to announce intentions regarding BC Liberal leadership next Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier will be making an announcement of whether or not he will seek the leadership of the BC Liberal Party next week.

Bernier, who was named as one of seven possible candidates by interim Liberal leader Rich Coleman earlier this week, said that he will be making his announcement on Monday afternoon at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. The former Education Minister has served as MLA for Peace River South since 2013, and previously served as Mayor of Dawson Creek from 2008 to 2013.

Although the race has no official candidates, sources say that former Surrey Mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts will announce her campaign to replace former leader Christy Clark on Sunday, while Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson is also expected to announce his candidacy on Monday.

Coleman also named Bernier’s fellow former cabinet ministers Todd Stone and Mike de Jong, as well as former Vancouver Mayor and MLA Sam Sullivan, and newly elected Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee as other possible leadership candidates.