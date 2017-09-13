Meteorologists calling for slightly warmer fall in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Forecasters are calling for a slightly warmer autumn than normal, with precipitation levels that are near-normal.

Meteorologist Michael Carter with The Weather Network said that overall, the warm pattern across much of Western Canada will persist in the B.C. Peace Region into the coming three months. Carter said that while temperatures may fluctuate form day-to-day, the trend is calling for temperatures to remain slight above seasonal.

When it comes to precipitation, Carter said that those amounts should be near-normal, unlike last fall’s excessive amounts of rain and snow. Carter did not discount the possibility of the odd large snowstorm like the record-setting event on September 30th last year, but he said that the likelihood of those events is lower this year.

Carter said that the warmer temperatures and drier weather this fall will be confined to the Central Interior and parts further south, similar to the pattern that emerged over the summer.

Looking into early winter, The Weather Network said that temperatures in the Peace Region will be close to average, though a warming trend compared to other years could be a possibility in places further north like Fort Nelson, Whitehorse, and Yellowknife.