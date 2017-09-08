Men’s soccer registration is now open

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C.- The Men’s indoor soccer league season is fast approaching, and registration is officially open.

The semi-competitive soccer league which encourages active living is looking for players 16 years of age or older. Games will be played on Wednesday and Saturday nights. There will also be 2 tournaments taking place on October 21st, and March 9th to 11th.

The season starts on October 4th and goes till next March. Games will be played at the Kids Arena Field House located at 9615 96th Ave. The deadline to sign up is October 21st.

To register visit: www.fsjsoccer.com