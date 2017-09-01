Man concerned for public safety after dog attack

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man in Fort St. John is concerned about the public’s safety after getting attacked by two dogs earlier this week.

Kevin Sparling said that he was out for a jog with his two dogs at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Sparling said that he had altered his usual jogging route, and was in a cul-de-sac near Toboggan Hill Park when two pit bulls ran at him from an open garage. He said that the dogs ran straight at his Cocker Spaniel and began biting it.

Sparling said that he sustained several dog bites to his hands when he attempted to stop the pit bulls attacking his dogs, and he later discovered that the cocker spaniel had sustained a puncture wound to his stomach.

Sparling immediately spoke with the pit bulls’ owners, who he said arrived at the scene some 45 seconds later but were immediately apologetic. “The owner said that they [the pit bulls] have never done this before,” said Sparling. “That’s fine, I didn’t want any harm to come to the dogs. Dogs are unpredictable, I understand that. But, I’m a grown man, what if it was a little kid walker their dog? They wouldn’t know what to do.”

Sparling explained that he reported the attack to the city and the RCMP, who told him to avoid that block while walking his dogs. The City’s Director of Protective Services Jim Rogers said that bylaw officers spoke with both Sparling and the attacking dogs’ owners. Rogers said that the officer issued the pit bulls’ owners with a written warning, which was concluded to the satisfaction of both parties. “I didn’t want any repercussions for the dogs, other than for the owners to be more responsible,” said Sparling.

Sparling added that his cocker spaniel is recovering at home, and luckily did not need any veterinary care.