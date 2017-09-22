Local product Tristen Nielsen cracks Hitmen roster

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Tristen Nielsen cracked the Calgary Hitmen roster as the team opens the WHL season tonight against the Kootenay Ice.

Nielsen, who played minor hockey in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, was drafted in 2015’s WHL Bantam draft while playing with the Edge School in the CSSHL. The 17 year-old also made the cut as member of Team Canada White at the 2016 U17 Hockey Championships in Sault Ste. Marie.

Nielsen will be looking to build on the 49 games he played with the Hitmen last season. The centreman collected three goals and four assists with a minus 18 rating and 19 PIMs. The Hitmen will be looking to rebound after the 2016-2017 WHL post-season, when they were swept by the Regina Pats in the first round.