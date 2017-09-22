Lilia Hansen sworn in as 7th member of Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- Lilia Hansen is the newest Council member in Fort St. John.

Director of Legislation and Administration Janet Prestley read the oath of office as Hansen repeated before signing on the dotted line and officially becoming a member of council.

Hansen is excited about her new position and will be keeping busy in the next couple weeks with getting up to speed with everything being a council member presents.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said she is relieved to finally have seven members of council once again. It’s always great to have more voices on an given subject, especially when council members are not completely in agreement, which can happen in the busy city we live in.

This comes two weeks after Hansen won the by-election with 256 votes, winning by 14 votes.