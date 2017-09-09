Lilia Hansen elected council member in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lilia Hansen has been elected as the new council member for the city.

Hansen received 256 votes, winning by 14 and 22.1 per cent of total votes.

Mayor Lori Ackerman says she is excited to work with Hansen and knows she is very dedicated and conscious about the work she does. The new councillor will be sworn into office next Friday.

1,157 voters turnout for the by-election, out of a possible 15, 287 eligible voters which is equal to 7.57 per cent of people that voted at the Pomeroy Sports Center Saturday. Compared to the last by-election that saw councillor Bruce Christensen elected, voter turnout was 9.09 percent. 1,186 voters headed to the polls in that by-election, when there were 13,045 eligible voters.

Below are the full results:

Lilia Hansen – 256

Becky Grimsrud – 242

Edwina Nearhood – 236

Cindy Dettling – 162

Chris Flury – 148

Barry Wilkinson – 56

Randy Vincent – 19