Lido Theatre hosts first ever 100 Women Who Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first meeting of the Fort St. John chapter of 100 Women Who Care was a huge hit as 150 ladies came out to the Lido Theatre last night.

Members of the audience voted on who they thought should receive a $10,000 donation plus the contributed amount from the audience, which was $1,150. New Day in the Peace Ministries, The North Peace Ride for the Disabled and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society’s Healing Space program all presented information about their programs and services.

In the end, it was the North Peace Ride for the Disabled that would receive the most votes, and walked away with $11,150.

The Fort St. John chapter plans to meet again next March. For more information, follow the Fort St. John chapter of 100 Women Who Care on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.