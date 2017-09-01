Leisure Pool closes Monday for annual maintenance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool will be closing this coming Monday for its upcoming monthlong annual maintenance session.

Pool Manager Karin Carlson said that this year’s maintenance session will be a milestone in the pool’s 21-year lifespan: it is getting its filters changed for the first time. Carlson explained that each of the pool’s four filters hasn’t needed to be changed since the pool opened in 1996 because of their size; each is larger than a Volkswagen Beetle. The pool’s replacement filters were custom-built in the U.S., and will be arriving in Fort St. John possibly as early as next week.

Carlson said that apart from the filters, nothing else major will be changing at the facility. The pool will be getting a thorough cleaning, along with new tile, paint, and other tune-ups. She explained that the process to clean the pool inside and out will take approximately 30 days.

Carlson said that the pool will reopen for business at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, October 2nd.