FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links Golf and Country Club is hosting its final golfing event of the season this weekend.

Golfers from other golf clubs in the Fort St. John area will be participating in a head-to-head match-up against members of other golf clubs.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. A steak dinner awaits the golfers after completion.

To register, call the Country Club at 250-785-9995 or visit: www.fortstjohnlinks.com