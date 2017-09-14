The last drag races of the season happen this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results from last weekend’s drag racing are in, as drivers prepare for the final races of the season at Northern Lights Raceway on Saturday and Sunday.

After two days of racing on September 9th and 10th, the results are as follows:

Pure Street

Mike Moroun – Fort St. John 11.909

Terry D’albertanson – Fort St. John 12.414

David King – Charlie Lake 13.621

No Box

Lyle Smith – Grand Prairie AB 9.848

Andy Closkey – Quensel 10.269

Andrew Toftelun – Beaverlodge AB 11.375

Box

Jason Miller – Fort St. John 7.838

Marlin Chase – Peace River AB 8.740

Elton Hagen – Whitelaw AB 21.128

Bike/Sled

Shannon Franke – Sexsmith AB 9.104

David Marsh – Fort St. John 9.933

William Suisdahl – Fort St. John 12.145

Junior

Daylen Miller – Fort St. John 8.137

Noah Macdonald – Charlie Lake 8.210

Prestin Gessner – Fort St. John 9.133

Jr Jackpot

Chase Liwiski – Fort St. John 8.992

Isabella Sasyn – Fort St. John 9.997

Walker Babuick – Fort St. John 12.488

The final weekend of racing at Northern Lights Raceway kicks off Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the last street-legal races. The races are open to anyone with a street-legal car or truck that is clean and can pass a tech inspection. The competition races start on both Saturday and Sunday with time trials at 10:00 a.m., and elimination races in the afternoon.

For more info visit: www.northernlightsraceway.ca