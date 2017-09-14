The last drag races of the season happen this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results from last weekend’s drag racing are in, as drivers prepare for the final races of the season at Northern Lights Raceway on Saturday and Sunday.
After two days of racing on September 9th and 10th, the results are as follows:
Pure Street
- Mike Moroun – Fort St. John 11.909
- Terry D’albertanson – Fort St. John 12.414
- David King – Charlie Lake 13.621
No Box
- Lyle Smith – Grand Prairie AB 9.848
- Andy Closkey – Quensel 10.269
- Andrew Toftelun – Beaverlodge AB 11.375
Box
- Jason Miller – Fort St. John 7.838
- Marlin Chase – Peace River AB 8.740
- Elton Hagen – Whitelaw AB 21.128
Bike/Sled
- Shannon Franke – Sexsmith AB 9.104
- David Marsh – Fort St. John 9.933
- William Suisdahl – Fort St. John 12.145
Junior
- Daylen Miller – Fort St. John 8.137
- Noah Macdonald – Charlie Lake 8.210
- Prestin Gessner – Fort St. John 9.133
Jr Jackpot
- Chase Liwiski – Fort St. John 8.992
- Isabella Sasyn – Fort St. John 9.997
- Walker Babuick – Fort St. John 12.488
The final weekend of racing at Northern Lights Raceway kicks off Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the last street-legal races. The races are open to anyone with a street-legal car or truck that is clean and can pass a tech inspection. The competition races start on both Saturday and Sunday with time trials at 10:00 a.m., and elimination races in the afternoon.
For more info visit: www.northernlightsraceway.ca