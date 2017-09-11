More than just dinosaur remains being discovering in Tumbler Ridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Paleontologist Dr. Richard McCrea discovered a track-way made by a large crocodilian that was 35 cm long and 24 cm wide in July.

McCrea also discovered a similar set of track-ways, these however were made by a ankylosaur. These footprints are some of the best-preserved examples of their kind ever located, and will be the subject of a scientific newspaper.

These are not the first crocodilian tracks from the region. Finds date back to 1999 for tracks from this formation, and occasional smaller tracks have been found over the years. In 2015 Mr. Kevin Sharman discovered four large rock slabs containing well over 100 crocodilian tracks on the Quintette Project, owned by Teck Resources Limited.

The specimen track slabs weighted up to 3600 kgs.

The new crocodile track is one of many sets of tracks to be found in B.C.’s Peace Region and help shed light on the Cretaceous Period.

There is a plan to install an interpretive panel beside the exhibit, highlighting this outstanding example of collaboration spirit between industry, the museum and tourism.