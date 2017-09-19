Interclub Championship at the Links this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Links Golf Club hosted the final event of the 2017 Interclub Championship this past Sunday.

The Interclub Championship is a competition between members of Lone Wolf, Lakepoint, Farmington Fairways, Moberly Lake and Fort St. John Links golf clubs. Sunday’s event was the fifth of 5 separate events where golfers play in matches to earn points for their club.

Defending champs Lone Wolf lead the whole season, and went into Sunday’s match with a 9-point lead over Farmington Fairways. Although Farmington tried to close the gap, they weren’t able to and ended up finishing 2nd behind Lone Wolf for the second straight year.

Lone Wolf’s General Manager Dave Callum said that he’s excited about the renewed enthusiasm for the Interclub Championship in the last couple years. “Our members come out in full force to these events, it’s a point of pride for our club,” said Callum. “Even though we weren’t able to send many to the events in August due to conflicting tournaments, we were still able to defend our 2016 title. I can hardly wait for the 2018 season!”