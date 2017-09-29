Inconnu Swim Club set to dive into their season early next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will begin their 2017/18 season with their first practice on Monday.

New President of the Inconnu Swim Club Annette Lang said, “team members are anxious to get back into the pool.” Currently 111 members consisting of 101 youth and 10 adult swimmers. Steve Carson will return for his second year as head coach of the swim team, also is excited to get the swim season underway.

Novice and Junior swimmers have a Time Trail meet on October 28th. All swimmers head to Grande Prairie for their first swimming event of the season on November 3rd.

A full list of events can be found here:

2017/18 Inconnu Swim Meet Schedule

Event Date

Pre-season Dry land September TBD

FSJ Time Trial Novice & Jnr October 28th

Grande Prairie ALL November 3rd–5th

Prince George Fall Invitational ALL November 17th-19th

FSJ Swim Meet ALL December 1st-3rd

J.P Fiset Edmonton (QT) December 14th-17th

Christmas Break No Swimming (Dec 23rd – Jan 2nd : National, Senior, Intermediate)

(Dec 23rd – Jan 7th: Jnr A/B, Novice, Swim for Life and Fit)

Peace River ALL January 20th & 21st

Grande Prairie Winterfest Int-Nat January 27th & 28th

FSJ Swim Meet ALL February 16th-18th

Tier 2 Provincials – Kamloops TBD (QT) March 2nd-4th

Tier 1 Provincials – Penticton (QT) March 9th-11th

Alberta Spring Championships (Edmonton) TBD (QT) March 16th-18th

Spring Break No Swimming (March 17th– 25th: National, Senior, Intermediate)

(March 17th– April 2nd: Junior A/B, Novice, Swim for Life and Fit)

Swim Challenge ALL April 3rd-6th

Senior Nationals – Montreal (QT) April 5th-8th

Western Championships – Victoria (QT) April 12th-15th

Prince George Moose Meet ALL April 20th-22nd

Grande Prairie ALL May 5th&6th

FSJ Time Trial Int-Nat/ May 19th

Wolf Pack Invitational – Kamloops Int-Nat June 1st-3rd

Championship Competition phase of season swim meets:

Tier 1 Provincials – Kelowna (QT) June 22nd – 24th

Tier 2 Provincials – Victoria (QT) July 6th-8th

Swim BC Open Water Championships- (QT) July 9th

Canadian Trials – Edmonton (QT) July 19th-22nd

Canadian Junior Championships – Winnipeg (QT) July 25th-30th

Far Westerns – Moraga CA (QT) July 26th-29th

*(ALL) – All athletes that want to participate are encouraged to attend the swim meet.

** (QT) – Athletes attending the meet must have met the required qualifying standard.