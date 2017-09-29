ICBC warning customers about text message scam

VANCOUVER, B.C. — ICBC is warning customers to delete any text messages purported to have been sent by ICBC, after a number of customers said they received such texts in the last day.

According to ICBC, the text messages tell the receiver they’ve been given a refund for a traffic fine or ticket, and includes a link to claim the money. The link directs the user to a site where they have to enter personal banking information.

The scam is referred to as SMS phishing, or SMiShing for short, and could trick a recipient into unknowingly downloading malware onto their mobile device or sending personal information directly to the attacker.

ICBC stresses it does not use text messaging or social media to communicate sensitive information to its customers. Furthermore, the Crown Corporation said that it does not issue refunds via text message or Interac e-transfer.

In most cases, reading the text shouldn’t cause harm to one’s mobile device but customers should delete the text immediately and not click on any links.

Customers that have received this text are encouraged to report this through their local police and the Government of Canada’s Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

ICBC also provided tips to avoid becoming a victim of the scam:

Don’t click links within text messages, especially if it’s sent from someone you don’t know. But also be aware that sometimes a scam text could also come from someone you do know.

Don’t respond to texts that ask for private or financial information.

If you get a message that appears to be from ICBC or another institution you regularly do business with, contact the business directly to confirm they sent you a message. ICBC’s customer service line is 1-800-663-3051.

Never reply to a suspicious text message without doing your research and verifying the source.

Never call a phone number from an unknown texter.

Common sense is your best protection against fraud. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.