Hydro asking PRHP to reconsider two hundred layoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is asking Peace River Hydro Partners to reconsider 200 layoffs that were announced Tuesday.

According to CKNW, B.C. Hydro is asking PRHP to reconsider the layoffs as Hydro believes the work that would normally stop due to weather can continue. In an email statement to CKNW, a B.C. Hydro spokesperson said “While seasonal worker fluctuations are normal in a construction project, in this case we believe this work can continue into the late fall and early winter.”

B.C. Hydro confirmed the reason is some work had stopped on the right and left side of the Peace River for the winter.

Read more about this story from CKNW by clicking here.

The B.C. Utilities Commission is still reviewing the Site C project. The final report requested by the B.C. NDP Government will be released by November 1. After the report is released, the NDP Cabinet will make a decision about what will happen with the controversial project.