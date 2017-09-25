Huskies sweep weekend series versus St. Paul

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies swept both games against the St. Paul Canadians this past weekend.

The Huskies would use an offensive outburst to defeat the Canadians by a combined score of 17-4 on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Game One saw the Huskies dominate from start to finish, as they skated away with an 8-0 win.

The Huskies would open the scoring just under two minutes into the first, as Jacob Lang scored his first of three on the night assisted by Gary Loewen and Matthew Apsasssin. Lang would collect his second of the period less than seven minutes later, with Apsassin double dipping in assists and Josh Robinson picking up his first helper.

Tim Rice would add to the lead 6:32 into the second on a pass from Lang on the powerplay making it 3-0. Gary Loewen would add another midway through second with the lone assist going to Nolan Legace. The Huskies held a 4-o lead going into the final 20 minutes. The Huskies would switch goaltenders in the third period with Travis Viens replacing Jonathan Bateman.

The Canadians would also make a goalie switch after Kolby Pauwers gave up four goals. That didn’t seem to spark the Canadians, as Gary Loewen would make it 5-0 just over a minute into the third, with assists going to Geoff Dick and Nolan Legace. Dick and Jacob Lang would score a minute apart to make it 7-0 midway through the third. Legace, Loewen and Nathan Bragg had the helpers on those goals. Geoff Dick would round out the scoring with 2:56 remaining as Legace would pick up his fourth assist of the night.

St. Paul would finish the game 0 for 6 on the powerplay, while the Huskies went 1 for 7 and shots were 52-12 for the boys from the energetic city.

The afternoon affair on Sunday resembled much the game played the previous night. St. Paul flipped the script and opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game. Matthew Apsassin would tie things up nearly 2 minutes later with the man advantage, getting a pass from Josh Robinson and Jeridyn Loewen. The back-and-forth play would continue for the rest of the first frame as Sebastian Powsey and Nolan Legace added tallies.

Both teams would make a goalie switch in the second as Aidan Harding tended the crease for the Canadians and Brody Greggain for the Huskies. The Canadians would tie the game up 3:30 into the second stanza, but the Huskies would respond with three straight goals from Lou Geisbrecht, a powerplay tally from Jeridyn Loewen and Christian Stokes. The score after two periods was 6-3 for the Huskies.

Aaron Gagne would make it 6-4 early in the third on the man advantage. However three goals within five minutes would seal it for the Huskies as Christian Stokes, Jacob Lang and Nolan Legace lit the lamp.

The Huskies would go 2 for 5 on the man advantage. The Canadians were 1 for 6. Shots were 58 to 34 once again in the Huskies’ favour.

Assistant Coach Todd Alexander said, “the team did some really good things that they have been working on in training camp and that these games are the ones where you want to shake off the dust.” On his team’s scoring outburst even with the lose of offensive threats Jacob Lang and Adam Bowie from last year Alexander said, “the funny thing about junior hockey is you never know where your offence is going to come from, as guys grow and develop with the puck.”

Team captain Jarrod Lang said, “it was a good start to see where the team is against a provincials team last year in the Canadians.”

The Huskies begin their regular season on the road against the Sexsmith Vipers this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.