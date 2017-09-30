Huskies start the season with a win

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies started the 2017/2018 season on the right foot with a win over the Sexsmith Vipers.

On the road to start the season, the Huskies played Sexsmith Saturday night. After ending the first period tied, the Huskies ran away with the rest of the game. The final score was 6-1.

Huskies goals came from Jared Loewen who scored in the first and third, Gary Loewen, Nolan Leglace who scored in the second and third period and Geoff Dyck.

The Huskies first home game of the season is this Friday against Beaverlodge.