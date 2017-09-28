Huskies open the season on the road in Sexsmith.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The Fort St John Huskies are ready for the 2017/18 season.

The team who recently swept an exhibition series against the St. Paul Canadians feels ready for their first game in Sexsmith.

Assistant Coach Todd Alexander said the team played well through the pre-season and scoring was not a problem, even with the loses of Adam Bowie and Jacob Lang, who were key offensive contributors last season.

Puck drop to the regular season for the Huskies is Saturday in Sexsmith. Game starts at 8:00p.m.

The Huskies home opener is October 6th as they host the Beaverlodge Blades at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.