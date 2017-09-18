Huskies hosting the St. Paul Canadians this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are playing two exhibition games this weekend against the St. Paul Canadians.

This marks the first ever meeting between the two teams.

General Manager Jeremy Clothier says the Huskies wanted to play a team from outside their league to start the pre-season. The Canadians will provide a weekend of competitive hockey as a warm up for the regular season.

People wanting to attend the pre-season action will be asked to donate whatever they feel is necessary, says Clothier. All proceeds will go towards the team, as they host their first-ever Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials next April.

Game One of the double-header is taking place Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with Game Two starting on Sunday at noon. Both games take place at the North Peace Arena.