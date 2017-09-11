Huskies hosting 3 par scramble this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting a golf fundraiser tournament for the first time ever on Sunday.

The tournament will be a Best-Ball Scramble, with the course set to be modified for the 3 par scramble at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club.

The tournament is being put on to help the team raise money for the upcoming season, and for the team’s hosting of the Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincial Championships next Spring.

Registration for the tournament takes place at 11:00 a.m. on September 17th, with a shotgun start at noon. Admission fees are $320 per team of four players, which includes 18 holes of golf, and a dinner after the tournament. Bacso says that since every hole will be a Par 3, there will be a chance at Hole-In-One prizes on every hole.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Huskies President Mike Bacso at (250) 794-1777, or Lakepoint General Manager Ryan Galay at (250) 785-5566.