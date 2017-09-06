Huskies GM says training camp running smoothly

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are looking to build off last season’s success as they prepare for the first puck drop of the 2017-2018 season.

Training camp opened nearly a week ago with 31 invitees battling for roster spots. General Manager Jeremy Clothier said that 15 players who were on the Huskies roster last year are returning.

The team has a good balance of up-and-coming talent mixed with some veteran leadership, which bodes well for returning head coach Gary Alexander. The Huskies will be hungry to get back into game action and forget about the loss to the North Peace Navigators, who defeated Fort St. John in the semi-finals two years in a row.

The Huskies open the season on the road against the Sexsmith Vipers on Saturday, September 30th, at 8 p.m.