Hudson’s Hope hosting the BC High School Rodeo this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC High School Rodeo Association will be hosting an event at the Hudson’s Hope Rodeo grounds this weekend.

Around 200 contestants will be competing in another year of the North Region rodeo consisting of north/central B.C. and northern Alberta participants. Juniors are from grade 6 to grade 9 and seniors are Grades 10 to 12.

After accumulating enough points the top 12 finishers from the northern and southern regions advance to provincials. The top five juniors of each category go through to Canadians with the top six seniors following suit.

Host sites have yet to be announced. Admission is free.