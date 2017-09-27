Hospital Foundations 2nd annual Firefly Glow Run Sold Out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation 2nd Annual Firefly five-kilometer Walk/Run is this weekend.

The event has sold out for the second year in a row, as participants will be showing their “glowing” their support towards the Foundation, raising funds and bringing awareness to the Endowment Funds.

When donating to the Fort St John Hospital Foundation Endowment, you are creating a legacy and investing in the future of our community. The donations are placed in a secure investment, and remain untouched. It is the annual interest from that investment which provides the Foundation with an ongoing sustainable income which allows the Foundation to purchase equipment for the Fort St John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care.

Participants will receive a medal, with proceeds going towards the Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Fund.

The event will be starting at the Surerus Ball Diamonds to the scenic path behind the Hospital and back to the ball diamonds, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.