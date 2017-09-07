Hospital Foundation kicking off fall with a glowing run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation will be hosting the second annual Firefly Glow Run at the end of the month.

People of all ages are encouraged to attend the 5km run/walk, which is taking place on September 30th at 7:00 p.m.

Starting with a quick warm up, participants will then head through Surerus Ball Diamonds, to the path behind the Hospital and finishing off back at the ball diamonds. Runners and the pathway will be lite up with glow sticks.

As of September 7th, 49 tickets remain for the event. Tickets are $40 dollars and can be purchased at: www.eventbrite.ca/e/firefly-5km-glow-runwalk-registration-35153645500.

All proceeds go towards the Foundation’s Endowment Fund and equipment for Hospital needs.