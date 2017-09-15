Homes2 Suites is hosting its first ever Dunkraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first ever Dunkraiser is taking place Saturday in the Home2 Suites by Hilton parking lot.

People are asked to bring a bag of non-perishables or cash donation and in exchanged receive a hot or burger and a drink for free before dunking members of the community.

Residents such as Mayor Lori Ackerman, MLA Dan Daviers, Moose FM’s Sydney Reid and even Santa Claus will be getting dunked/or making a large donation to the Women’s Resource Society.

Homes2 Suites by Hilton Fort St. John, On Our Way Home Animal Rescue and Phoenix Volunteer Club have combined efforts to raise funds and money for of the Fort St. John Women’s Rescue Society.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow.