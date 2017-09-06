Herrington to step back into the Ring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MMA Fighter Jamie Herrington can fight again.

After being suspended for nearly 2 years, the Fort St. John native looks to continue her Mixed Martial Arts career after the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation lifted her ban from competing. Herrington failed a drug test in July of 2015 because of what she claimed was due to Nyquil being found in her system. She said that she had taken the over-the-counter medication to treat a cold.

Last October, an independent tribunal appointed by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation found that Herrington committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation at the 2015 IMMAF World Championships of Amateur Mixed Martial Arts in Las Vegas. The IMMAF originally suspended Herrington from competing in amateur mixed martial arts for four years from the date of the infraction, until September, 2019.

During her time away from the sport, Herrington says she has focused more on her everyday life, even switching to Warrior Strong International gym.

The former world champion plans to make her return to the octagon in October or November 2017, at an event close to home.