Halloween run anyone?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Vertical Slam is back once again, but this time organizers are getting into the Halloween style of things.

Vertical Slam Organizer Laurie Cardinal says that the Halloween Spooktacular Fun Run will be exactly that, fun. The 5 km run will go through the Fish Creek Forest. Skeletons, spider webs and volunteers in costumes are expected throughout the area. People are asked to bring flashlights or headlights for navigation assistance.

The event takes place on October 21st, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Proceeds from the run will go towards the Peace Passage Skating Club.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at: www.eventbrite.ca/halloween-spooktakular-5-km-fun-run-tickets or by clicking the link on the Vertical Slam Facebook page.