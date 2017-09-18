Grande Prairie RCMP respond to 12-hour standoff at Mission Heights home

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie had an eventful Sunday after receiving a report of a man that had barricaded himself inside his home.

Police were called out to a house in the Mission Heights area of Grande Prairie at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a man who was possibly armed, and had barricaded himself in his home. The Grande Prairie RCMP called in the help of the Edmonton Emergency Response Team to contain the area.

The RCMP’s Crisis Negotiating Team maintained contact with the man inside the home for the duration of the stand-off. Just over 12 hours later at around 1:35 p.m., the man exited the home and peacefully surrendered.

Police said that the man was taken into police custody, and that charges are pending. His identity has not been released, and police said they are continuing their investigation into the incident.