Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing teen

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Madison Brosseau but also goes by the name Maddison Whitten.

She was reported missing on September 2, 2017 after she did not return back to where she is currenty living.

Brosseau is described as:

· Caucasian

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

· 5’8” tall / 130 lbs

. Last seen wearing grey pants, a white shirt and black boots

There is a general concern for her well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with BROSSEAU. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.