Grande Prairie RCMP investigate fatal crash at scene of car fire

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police are investigating after a fatal crash happened at the end of a traffic jam north of Grande Prairie late Sunday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. on September 3rd, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP were assisting County of Grande Prairie Fire Services at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 43 north of Grande Prairie. While they were on scene, police were advised that a collision had occurred at the end of the traffic queue.

The crash involved a white pick-up truck and another vehicle which was stopped in the line-up. The lone occupant of the pick-up truck, a 29 year-old man from Drayton Valley, was fatally injured in the crash. His identity has not been released.

Police say that the cause of the collision is still under investigation.