Golfing without a club… disc golf takes over Lone Wolf

TAYLOR, B.C. – Participants from all over northern B.C. gathered in Taylor over the weekend for the second annual Battle of the Peace at the Lone Wolf Golf Course.

50 amateurs and first timers took part in the annual Disc golf tournament that was hosted by the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club. Tournament organizer Dr. Clint Warkentin played a big role in bringing the now 14-month-old club to the golf course in Taylor.

Disc golfers received golf bags of $100 worth of swag ranging from discs, mini discs and gift certificates for an online merchandise seller.

Grand Prairie’s Mike Heckbert was the overall winner. Josh Stockmans was the top placed competitor among local talent.