GoFundMe campaign launched for Fort St. John first responder injured during trip to Cambodia

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for a first responder from Fort St. John who was seriously injured in a freak accident during a trip to Southeast Asia.

31 year-old Fort St. John resident Jesse Lynn March has spent the last four months travelling on the trip of a lifetime to Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand. On September 18th, March fell off a balcony in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh. She suffered a fractured pelvis, three cracked ribs, a broken arm, and serious internal bleeding because of the fall, and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

After being stabilized, March was airlifted to a hospital in Bangkok where she underwent surgery to treat some of her injuries, while her mother took an emergency flight to Thailand to be with her daughter.

A GoFundMe campaign for March was set up by a friend of March’s mother that lives in Chemainus on Vancouver Island. After being set up on September 20th, the campaign has raised nearly $15,000 of its $25,000 goal to help with March’s emergency medical expenses while her family waits to hear from travel insurance companies.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign in support of Jesse Lynn March, visit the campaign’s website: https://www.gofundme.com/jesses-emergency-health-fund.