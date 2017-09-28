GoFundMe campaign for Fort St. John family dealing with medical emergencies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help a Fort St. John family that has been dealing with a number of medical emergencies.

The Shepherd family has dealt with three major medical emergencies since last July, when three year-old Madison spent several months in Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton because of complications from a surgery. Madison is due for another surgery in Edmonton in Movember. In June, the family’s eldest daughter Caitlin had to be rushed to an Edmonton hospital where she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, according to the campaign.

Most recently on Monday, the family’s mother Sharon had to be medevacced to Vancouver after she collapsed in her Fort St. John home because of a brain aneurysm. Family friend Lesli Corbett, who set up the campaign on Wednesday, said that Sharon will likely need at least two weeks of recovery in Vancouver, while her husband Bryan has been scrambling to find affordable accommodation and flights for him and his wife back to Fort St. John, which are not covered by provincial health services.

Since it was started on Wednesday, the campaign has raised nearly $10,000 of its $20,000 goal. A link to the campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/n3xckp-family-of-five-in-dire-need.