FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John girls midget hockey team is travelling to Calgary next weekend for their first games of the year.

Eight AA teams will be participating in the tournament. As six teams are from Alberta and two teams are from B.C.

Head coach Rob Larson said his team has 16 players this year. It’s a good mix of veterans and rookies as nine players are returnees.

The team’s home opener is against Williams Lake, as they play back-to-back nights on September 23 and 24.