Get out and Vote! Polls now open at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The polls are now open for the Fort St. John City Council By-Election. One seat is open and seven candidates have put their names forward. Below is a profile of each candidate with a video for the candidates that were able to participate.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Results from the election will be available shortly after 8 p.m. and Energeticcity.ca will share the news as soon as they are released.

All seven candidates participated in an all candidates forum on Wednesday. You can watch and listen to the forum below.



To vote, you must be 18 years-old on general voting day September 9, 2017. You must also have been a resident of B.C. for the last 6 months and also be a local resident of the City of Fort St. John or a real property owner for the last 30 days. There is no need to pre-register to vote. Learn more about what you need to vote by visiting the City of Fort St. John website at www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections

Candidate Profiles: