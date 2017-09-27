George Canyon to light up Lido stage with Acoustic Christmas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fans get ready for an unprecedented experience as Canadian Country Star George Canyon brings his Acoustic Country Christmas to Fort St. John and the Lido Theatre on Monday November 20, 2017. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 29, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be $45 and can be purchased at Moose FM, www.energetictickets.ca or by phone at 250-787-7100. Limited seats are available. During Canyon’s last visit to Fort St. John the show sold-out in only three days.

Canada’s country superstar George Canyon brings his sensational vocals and charming humour to the stage with songs and personal stories of his favourite holiday season, Christmas.

With favourites like the theme song from the movie Christmas Miracle, The Ballad of Wild Bill, from the hit holiday Hallmark Television movie & One Starry Christmas; to a variety of George’s popular hits and his timeless renditions of classic carols, this show is sure to put you into the Christmas spirit.

