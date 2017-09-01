Fuel price jump due to wholesale price increases in wake of Hurricane Harvey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Motorists in the Peace Region will be getting some shock at the fuel pumps in the next coming days, though the jump in price won’t be as dramatic as elsewhere in North America.

Several gas stations in Fort St. John have increased their price for regular unleaded gasoline from 110.9 cents per litre to 119.9 c/L in the last few days. However, as of noon Friday the Safeway gas station and the two Esso stations in the city continue to show 110.9 c/L. In Dawson Creek, the price has increased even more dramatically at the Petro-Canada station on Alaska Avenue. The price of regular unleaded gas was 99.9 c/L at the beginning of the week, but is now sitting at $1.179/L.

Gasbuddy.com Petroleum Analyst Dan McTeague said that the wholesale price of gasoline has jumped 10 cents in the last week, after more than 20 percent of U.S. refining capacity was knocked out by Hurricane Harvey. He said that while prices have increased in Fort St. John by approximately 9 cents per litre, they shouldn’t go much higher. “It’s possible you could see other stations joining in the 119.9 c/L range at the top end,” said McTeague. “Perhaps at the lower end, towards $1.14 or $1.15 at other stations.”

McTeague explained that Peace Region supplies coming from Edmonton and Prince George refineries have not been impacted to the same extent as in the United States, where the price has also increased dramatically. He said that the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are both seeing larger increases in fuel prices than Northern B.C. due to a percentage of their fuel coming from refineries in Washington state.