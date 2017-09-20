Fort St. John Sears closing its doors in November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sears Fort St. John will be closing their doors after 15 years of business.

Owner Brad Small said he will be opening a new furniture and appliance store in the old Mark Joseph building, located on 100th street. The new business will not have any association with Sears Canada and will run under the name of Brad’s Furniture and Appliances.

Inventory will consist of much of the same furniture and appliances such as Samsung and Whirlpool, minus the Kenmore Sears Brand. All staff members currently working at Sears will be brought over as well.

Small says December 1st will be opening day for his new business. The plan to separate from Sears and start his own Furniture and Appliance store started around a year ago.

As for the Sears building, it has been sold. The name of the buyer cannot be released due to contractual obligations.

As of publication, there is no word from Sears Canada if they will try and open a new location in the community.