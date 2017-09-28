Fort St. John physician pens response letter to doctors supporting tax reforms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A longtime Fort St. John doctor has written a response to a Canadian Press article published by CBC News last week.

The article stated that doctors across the country that supported Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s recently announced tax changes felt that their voices were being drowned out by those in opposition to the changes. The doctors supporting the changes said that though they would be taking a hit in their pocketbooks, some said they felt that having higher earners pay more tax was more fair.

Dr. Paul Mackey, who spent much of career in medicine practicing in Fort St. John and now works as a rural locum physician, penned the letter stating his opposition to Morneau’s proposed changes. His letter reads as follows:

Dear colleagues,

Thank you for sharing your open letter. I have a few points in reply. If I was certain that the $250M that the Finance Department seeks to “recover” from these tax changes would go directly to improving rural and remote health care I would stop right here. If I was confident that the entirety of the proposals in your letter would be introduced concurrently I would also stop. What I am certain of is that, if these current proposals are instituted in their current form, then access to care in rural areas will deteriorate further.

I make no apologies for the generous amount of money I earned while working in my community of Fort St John. I provided a highly skilled range of services not offered by many and, in fact, it would take several individuals to offer those same services in larger urban centres. I often provided these services on evening, nights and weekends and often without the opportunity to take time to recover afterwards. Thus I, like many rural physicians, earned what I did predominantly because of the volume of service I provided and the inhospitable hours during which it was provided. This is predominantly because there was no-one else to offer the service. If you expect me to do the work of three others and at inhospitable hours then it is not unreasonable for me to be remunerated accordingly.

As a 51-year-old Rural Physician I am now past my peak earning capacity. I can no longer tolerate the long hours and the sleep disruption that were the norm for me the last 20 years. Thus, I attempt to limit my hours so that I can continue to safely provide care. As what I bill is dependent on volume and after-hours premiums I can expect to earn less. However, it is a given that my expenses will continue to increase with inflation. The ability to Incorporate has given me the opportunity to distribute what I earn over the course of my career. Having worked hard and saved I am able to continue working at a safer pace yet still pay myself a reasonable wage even as my earnings decline. This is even more critical for female physicians starting out their careers and for my colleagues looking to ease into retirement and work part time. Likewise, they are able to use their corporations to distribute their earnings over the length of their career. Without this it simply is not viable to work part-time and thus these physicians would be lost to their communities and patients.

The current Rural Incentives in BC have partially succeeded in making rural practice enticing for those who wish to work and be well rewarded. These tax proposals will erode those incentives. On the one hand the Provincial Government offers to pay physicians well if they live in a community, provide advanced services (ER, OB, Anesthesia, Surgery) and do so after hours. On the other hand the Federal (and therefore also Provincial) Government wishes to take it back. They want me to live in a rural community so that I am available to get up at 2 am in the morning at minus 20 in January to provide anesthesia for an emergency c-section yet then take

56% of that back. It doesn’t take a lot of math to figure out that this becomes a negative incentive. We are already seeing Family Physicians declining to open practices to provide comprehensive care and instead gravitating to the “easier” lifestyle of Video “No Walk in” Medicine. These proposals will only exacerbate that trend as it becomes a disincentive to work the extra hours and bear the greater responsibilities of rural practice.

Is the current system “right” or “fair”? That is a complex discussion. Things do need to change; however, this simplistic approach by the Finance Department is not part of a comprehensive answer. This scattergun solution is astounding for the collateral damage it will inflict not only on rural physicians and patients but on small business owners across the country. Therefore, I think it is unfortunately naïve to support these proposals and expect that our patients will benefit.

Thank you

Dr. Paul Mackey Inc

FP Anesthetist

MBBS, DRANZCOG, MRCA, CCFP, FCFP(FPA), FRACGP, FRRMS Formerly of Fort St John now providing Rural Locums