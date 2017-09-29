Fort St. John Mental Health Society hosting first ever walk

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Mental Health Society is hosting their first Mental Health walk next week.

The event, which is part of Mental Health Awareness Week, will be taking place on the walking track in the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Event Coordinator Cindy Goerzen said, “There really isn’t anything done in Fort St. John for Mental Health Awareness week. We have a giant event centre so let’s do something there.”

Proceeds from the walk will go towards future activities that the North Peace Mental Health and Addiction Society plans to host in the future.

The walk goes from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on October 5th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. People are asked to donate whatever they feel is necessary. Admission is free.