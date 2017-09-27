Fort St. John man acquitted of terrorist charges now fighting extradition

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Fort St. John resident Othman Ayed Hamdan, who was acquitted of four terrorism-related charges last Friday in B.C. Supreme Court, is now in a court battle to determine if he will be allowed to stay in Canada.

According to The Province, the 35 year-old Hamdan is being investigated by the Canadian Border Services Agency to determine whether or not he should be allowed to stay in the country. Hamdan was originally arrested in Fort St. John in July, 2015 and charged with inciting terrorist acts through posts he allegedly made on social media. He was acquitted of all charges last week.

Hamdan, who is a Jordanian citizen, came to Canada from the United States in 2002 when he made a successful refugee claim. He is, according to the CBSA’s Randal Hyland, neither a Canadian citizen nor a permanent resident. Hyland added that the burden of proof to determine whether a person is inadmissible to remain in Canada is lower than the standard used by criminal courts, where guilt of an offence must be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Hamdan’s detention hearing has been adjourned until next week.

