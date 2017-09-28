Fort St. John hosting passive house design and construction course

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John and Passive House Canada are hosting a one day course on passive house design and construction at a huge discount for residents.

The City has worked to become an environmental leader in the Peace Region, and in 2015 completed North America’s northern-most passive house as a demonstration on energy efficiency. The course, which is normally valued at $345, is being hosted by the City with admission at just $50 and takes place on December 1st.

The full-day course is an introduction to high performance buildings, and provides an overview of the core principles of passive building design and energy efficiency regulations in Canada. The course also covers the history of energy efficient buildings, energy consumption data and environmental impact, case studies and the economics of creating high performance buildings.

“With the launch of the BC Energy Step Code and the federal government’s National Building Strategy, now, more than ever, our builders need to learn about the technologies available to them. Bringing this course to Fort St. John is an amazing opportunity for them,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Registration for this course is on the Passive House Canada website: https://passivehousecanada.silkstart.com/events/110-introduction-to-passive-house-high-performance-buildings-fort-st-john.