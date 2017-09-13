Fort St. John is the fifth-highest earning city in all of Canada

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Statistics Canada released income data collected during the 2016 Census which shows that Fort St. John is officially Canada’s fifth-highest earning city.

According to the data published today, the median household income in Fort St. John’s 9,710 households in 2015 was $107,091. Compared to the Canadian national average household income of $70,336 that same year, the Energetic City’s median household income was over $35,000 higher.

Fort St. John ranked fifth among cities across the country, behind Cold Lake, AB ($110,575), Okotoks, AB ($116,163), and Yellowknife ($142,616). In 2005, Fort St. John ranked 8th, with a median income of $83,992. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, was the city with the highest median household income in Canada, at $193,511.

Fort St. John’s median household income was also the highest in both the Peace Region and all of B.C. The next highest-earning city in the Peace was Grande Prairie, whose median income per household of $105,555 was good enough to place it 6th nation-wide. In B.C., Squamish, Dawson Creek, Prince George, and Abbotsord-Mission rounded out the top 5, but were all far away from the Energetic City’s level of income. Squamish and Dawson Creek’s household incomes were roughly $19,000 and $28,000 less than Fort St. John’s.

Despite that, Dawson Creek actually ranked 1st in the rate of median household income growth in B.C. ahead of its North Peace neighbour. The median income in the Mile 0 City grew by 31.6 percent in the last ten years, from $60,169 to $79,211. Fort St. John, Terrace, Prince Rupert, and Cranbrook rounded out the top 5 in fastest-growing household incomes in the province. B.C. as a whole actually ranked slightly below the national average when it came to household incomes, at $69,995 compared to $70,336.

In both the Peace River Regional District and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, median household incomes ranked as follows:

PRRD Electoral Area C $123,648 Fort St. John $107,091 Taylor $105,344 PRRD Electoral Area D $96,102 Northern Rockies Regional Municipality $94,234 PRRD Electoral Area B $93,397 Chetwynd $90,709 PRRD Electoral Area E $89,408 Dawson Creek $79,211 Tumbler Ridge $74,816 Hudson’s Hope $73,472

Compared to statistics from ten years ago, 2015’s census data appears to show a surge in earnings in oil & gas-dependent communities compared to cities that rely on other resources.