Fort St. John cops set for Tour de North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two members of the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment are all geared up and ready to ride more than 800 kilometres next week to support cancer research.

Cst. Tristan Williams and Cst. Rebecca Bojczuk will form the detachment’s contingency of riders in this year’s Cops for Cancer – Tour de North. The two officers will be getting some extra time off from work starting September 12th, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be working hard. The pair will be starting off in Williams Lake, and for six days will cover roughly 840 kilometres by bike to finish the Tour de North in Dawson Creek on September 18th.

Cst. Bojczuk has some personal experience with the disease, after her friend beat breast cancer a number of years ago. For Cst. Williams in particular, participating in Tour de North this year is especially poignant. Both of his grandparents have battled cancer, and his aunt lost her fight against breast cancer earlier this year.

The two officers have been training hard since getting their road bikes back in May. Both officers say their toughest training ride so far in the Peace has been a ride from Fort St. John to Cache Creek near Bear Flats and back. “It was tough,” said Cst. Williams. “It was super fun to go down, but you’re really just one foot in front of the other on that one.”

So far, Cst. Williams has individually raised close to $2,000 out of his $3,000 goal, while Cst. Bojczuk has raised $534 on her own, though the two officers both raised an additional $1,500 during a donation drive at Save-on-Foods in July.

The two officers are hoping that Fort St. John can once again raise the most money in Northern B.C. during their Jail’n’Bail on Friday. Both the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd RCMP detachments raised $15,000 and $10,000 respectively during their Jail’n’Bail events, and the two officers are hoping to beat that this year.

The Fort St. John RCMP’s Jail’n’Bail is taking place on Friday, September 8th at the Totem Mall beginning at 9:30 a.m. Full details can be found here.