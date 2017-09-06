Fort St. John company one of six Trans Mountain Expansion main contractors

CALGARY, A.B. — A Fort St. John company is one of six that have been selected by Kinder Morgan Canada to build the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project.

Kinder Morgan said that construction activities on the $7.4 billion project are anticipated to begin later this month. The pipeline construction and associated terminal expansions are expected to take approximately 28 months to complete, with the work distributed among several spreads, or sections, along the route between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The Surerus Murphy Joint Venture was selected as the main contractor for the pipeline’s BC Interior section, or ‘spread.’ Surerus Murphy is a joint venture between Surerus Pipeline and London-based J. Murphy & Sons Ltd. The spread stretches from just north of Kamloops to a point near the Coquihalla Summit.

The five other main contractors are as follows:

Spreads 1 & 2: Edmonton/Yellowhead: Midwest Pipelines Inc.

Spreads 3 & 4: North Thompson: Ledcor Sicim Limited Partnership

Spread 5B: Coquihalla – Hope: Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture

Spread 6: Fraser Valley: Somerville-Aecon Energy Group

Lower Mainland, including Spread 7, Burnaby Mountain tunnel and the Westridge Marine Terminal, Burnaby Terminal and Sumas Terminal: Kiewit Ledcor TMEP Partnership

“Getting the construction contractors on board represents a significant milestone for Trans Mountain and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the Project in a timely, cost-effective manner,” says Ian Anderson, President of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited. “We’re pleased with the caliber and experience of the contractors. Each contractor was chosen for its expertise in delivering quality work and the individual needs and complexities of each portion of the Project.”

According to Kinder Morgan, the Conference Board of Canada estimates that the Project will generate $46.7 billion in government revenues and 802,000 person-years of employment over more than 20 years.