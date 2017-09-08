Former BC Liberal tossed from caucus after being elected Speaker

VICTORIA, B.C. — There is a new Speaker of the House in the Legislature in Victoria, and they’re not a member of any political party.

Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas was elected Speaker in the Legislature this morning, after being the only MLA to put their name forward. With Plecas’ election, the BC NDP and BC Liberal parties now both have 41 seats in the BC Legislature.

Interim Opposition Leader Rich Coleman issued the following statement after Plecas was elected as Speaker, explaining that Plecas had been removed from the BC Liberal caucus: “Every member of the Legislative Assembly has the right to for the position of Speaker. And every member has an obligation to conduct themselves in a fashion that honours their position as an elected representative. On several occasions, Mr. Plecas has made clear to me and the BC Liberal Caucus that he would not seek the Office of Speaker. We took him at his word and believed that he would stand by his commitment. We are disappointed by his decision.”

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, also issued a statement in response to Darryl Plecas becoming Speaker.

“I am delighted to congratulate Darryl, who has been declared Speaker of the Legislative Assembly,” Weaver said.

“Darryl is known by his colleagues in the Legislature as a person of exceptional ethics and high moral standards. He will undoubtedly serve with dignity and honour as Speaker of this House.

“Darryl’s willingness to stand for Speaker is an encouraging sign that the MLAs of all parties will be able to work together in a productive, collaborative session. We have an historic opportunity to work across party lines to advance good public policy that serves the interests of British Columbians. I look forward to finally getting on with the business of the Legislature to do just that.”

The minority NDP government is due to release their Speech from the Throne at 2:00 p.m. today.