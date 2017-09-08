Forest Practices Board auditing Canfor’s Fort Nelson area activities

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Forest Practices Board has announced that it will be examining the activities of Canfor on forest licence A17007 next week.

Board auditors will be looking at whether forestry activities carried out in the past 12 months met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act. The Board said that Canfor has not harvested any timber covered under their licence since 2008, so the audit will focus mainly on road and bridge maintenance, silviculture obligations and fire protection.

FL A17007 is located in the Fort Nelson Resource District, in the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area. Most of the sites that will be audited are to the east of the Rocky Mountains.